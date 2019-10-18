Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
NICOLE B. (KREK) KELLY

KELLY NICOLE B. (KREK)

Age 63, of Bridgeville, peacefully at home, after a long illness, on October 17, 2019.  Beloved wife of Ralph Kelly; loving mother of Jacob Kelly; daughter of the late Ernest F. and Dorothy Krek, Sr.; dear sister of Ernest F. Krek, Jr. and the late Janine Leonard; also many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws.  Nikki worked as a Registered Nurse at Montefiore Hospital for 42 years.  Family and friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church.  Memorials may be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Pittsburgh Chapter, 1310 Old Freeport Road, PO Box 11561 Pittsburgh, PA 15238.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019
