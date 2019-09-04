Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
3:30 PM
NICOLE WOOD

NICOLE WOOD Obituary
WOOD NICOLE

Age 38, formerly of Baldwin, unexpectedly and tragically on Monday, August 26, 2019. Dear daughter of Jeffrey and and the late Kimberly (Ehle) Wood; loving mother of Tyler, Khloe and Kassidy. Preceded in death by her cherished grandparents, Donald and Mary Jane Wood; special niece of Bette and the late Bob Stacy. Nikki will be missed by her family and all who knew her. NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service, Monday, September 9, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. for the 4 p.m. service at SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. 412-921-3661, www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
