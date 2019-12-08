|
|
STRIBLIN NIKI LEE
On Saturday, November 30, 2019, Niki Lee Striblin, 71, of Braddock, PA. Mother of DaMita Grant, Aretha Burke and George Loren Burke; daughter of Ernestine Reed; sister of Kevin Reed. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Monday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on December 9, 2019 at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Monday 12:00 p.m. Interment private. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019