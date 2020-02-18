|
MARCASE NIKKI A. TALOVICH
Age 73, of Elizabeth Township, formerly of Clairton for 35 years, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at the Mount Vernon Nursing Home. She was born in Allegheny County on June 12, 1946, to the late Nicholas and Mary Talovich. Nikki was the loving wife of 32 years to the late Russell Marcase. She is survived by her son, Michael T. (Nancy) Dowden of Elizabeth and daughter, Cathy (Craig) Oskin of Munhall. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Justin Dowden of Cincinnati, OH, Jessie Dowden of Greensburg and Trixie May Mahayag of Philadelphia, PA. Nikki was an R.N. at Jefferson Memorial as well as UPMC Presbyterian where she loved to serve the patients she so deeply cared for. She was a member of Pine Run Methodist Church and enjoyed Gardening, arts and crafts, knitting, and dogs and cats, as well as bird watching. Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., with service taking place at 7 p.m. at S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6th St., Clairton, PA 15025. Online condolences may be offered at www.finneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020