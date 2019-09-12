|
KECKS NIKOLAUS R.
Age 86, of Ross Twp., on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen J. (Syka) Kecks; loving father of Bryan R. Kecks, Lesa D. Benacquisto, and Keith W. Kecks; grandfather of Nikolaus (Shelley) Reel, Danielle (Michael) McPeek, and Joseph Benacquisto; great-grandfather of Annabeth Reel. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held following visitation at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019