Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NINETTE KOLODZIEJCZYK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NINETTE (SALVATO) KOLODZIEJCZYK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NINETTE (SALVATO) KOLODZIEJCZYK Obituary
KOLODZIEJCZYK NINETTE (SALVATO)

Age 89 of Carnegie, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Kolodziejczyk; loving mother of Frank P. (Robin), Joseph A. and Edward J. (Peg) Kolodziejczyk; sister of Tressa Kulig, Anthony Salvato and the late Philip "Cy" Salvato, Lucy Spotti and Albert Salvato; also survived by two grandchildren, Jesse and Eileen Kolodziejczyk; and one great-granddaughter, MacKinze Kolodziejczyk. Visitation, Saturday, 2-7 p.m., at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie.


henneybradwellnirella.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.