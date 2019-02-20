|
|
KOLODZIEJCZYK NINETTE (SALVATO)
Age 89 of Carnegie, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Kolodziejczyk; loving mother of Frank P. (Robin), Joseph A. and Edward J. (Peg) Kolodziejczyk; sister of Tressa Kulig, Anthony Salvato and the late Philip "Cy" Salvato, Lucy Spotti and Albert Salvato; also survived by two grandchildren, Jesse and Eileen Kolodziejczyk; and one great-granddaughter, MacKinze Kolodziejczyk. Visitation, Saturday, 2-7 p.m., at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie.
henneybradwellnirella.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019