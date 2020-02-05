|
RYAN NITA
Age 90, of Lawrenceville, on Feb. 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Ryan, Sr.; loving mother of Joseph F., Jr. (Janice) Ryan and the late Jacqueline Ryan; grandmother of Jacqueline (Kevin) Trapani and Jessica Ryan; great- grandmother of A.J., Gia and Gabriella Trapani; sister of the late Vinci Muto, Helen Settlemire, Albert, Guy and Ralph Muto and Sylvia Stubenbort; daughter of the late Pasquale and Genevieve Ryan. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing on Wed. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville) where friends and family will meet on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St Joseph Church, Bloomfield.
www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020