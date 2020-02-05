Home

D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
NITA RYAN


1929 - 2020
NITA RYAN Obituary
RYAN NITA

Age 90, of Lawrenceville, on Feb. 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Ryan, Sr.; loving mother of Joseph F., Jr. (Janice) Ryan and the late Jacqueline Ryan; grandmother of Jacqueline (Kevin) Trapani and Jessica Ryan; great- grandmother of A.J., Gia and Gabriella Trapani; sister of the late Vinci Muto, Helen Settlemire, Albert, Guy and Ralph Muto and Sylvia Stubenbort; daughter of the late Pasquale and Genevieve Ryan. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Viewing on Wed. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., 4522 Butler St., Pgh., PA 15201 (Lawrenceville) where friends and family will meet on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral mass in St. Maria Goretti Parish, St Joseph Church, Bloomfield. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
