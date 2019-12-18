|
|
LETTERIO NOËL JOYCE ABBOTT
On Sunday, December 15, 2019, Noël Joyce Abbott Letterio, 61, of Oakdale, PA, beloved spouse of Lance Letterio since May 9, 1992 (and beloved mother of Popoki the cat) passed away after a battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert, Patricia and Jeffrey Abbott. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Abbott (Darlene), niece, Meghan Abbott (Greg Malta) and great-nieces, Gabriella, Liliana and Juliana; niece, Kristen Abbott (Adam Nolte), and great-niece and nephew, Avery and Lincoln; and niece, Toni Whisner (Eric). Noël grew up in Wilkinsburg, PA. She graduated from St. Francis General Hospital School of Professional Nursing in 1984 and from LaRoche College in 1997 and worked at AGH from 1987-2004 as an RN/BSN. Over the years she was active in the HTC Ladies Guild as well as Eucharistic Minister, and the Airport Area Friends of the Montour Trail. Noël loved the ocean, especially the Pacific surrounding Hawaii. Friends and family will be received at R.D. COPELAND, LTD., 867 5th Ave., Coraopolis, PA 15108 from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, where prayers will be recited on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Coraopolis, PA at 10 a.m. Private interment at St. Catherine Cemetery. Donations can be made to the Airport Area Friends of the Trail, Montour Trail Council, 304 Hickman St., Suite 3, Bridgeville, PA 15017, the Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute (www.supportahn.org/cancer) or Kitty Queen Cat Rescue (www.kittyqueencatrescue.com/donate.html).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019