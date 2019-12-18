|
|
ESPER NOHAD
Of Oakland, formerly of Al-Kaima, Syria, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved sister of Michael (Zahra), Najah Esper, Lamia Kassis and the late Hunna Esper and Salaam Mahfood; also many loving nieces and nephews. Family and Friends will be received Wednesday evening 5-7 p.m. in St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 3400 Dawson Street, Oakland where services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Additional Visitation one hour prior to service. Arrangements are under the direction of the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 412-561-0380 www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019