Age 72, of Wilkins Twp., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gary R. Goetz, Sr.; mother of Gary R. Goetz, Jr.; sister of Daniel Matthew (Sheila) Gittings. Nora had a strong passion for education and mission work. She started off as an educator for Gateway and ended her teaching career at St. Edmunds Academy. Her specific mission work was focused in Malawi, Africa. She was a lifetime and very active member of Beulah Church. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Beulah Presbytarian Church, 2500 McCrady Road, Pgh., PA 15235 at 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the , 112 Washington Pl #1520, Pittsburgh, PA, 15219. Arrangements by WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
