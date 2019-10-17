|
WHITE NORABELL
On Thursday, October 10, 2019 Norabell White 77 of Braddock, PA., formerly of N. Versailles (Crestas Terrace), PA. Mother of Ericka Monee, Cheryl Lynn, Orlando Lacey (Melisa), Anthony Dewayne (Cabretta), Di'Niece Annette and Debra Shawn; sister of Irie Griffin, Josephine Jones, Pauline and Rita Griffin. Also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. on October 17, 2019 at WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Funeral service Friday 11 a.m. on October 18, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA 15104. Interment Monongahela Cemetery
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019