Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Homes, Inc. - Pittsburgh
3201 Dobson Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
(412) 682-1562
NORBERT A. "TONY" ZABOROWSKI

NORBERT A. "TONY" ZABOROWSKI Obituary
ZABOROWSKI NORBERT A. "TONY"

Age 80, of Polish Hill, on Friday, August 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Peggy (Medfisch) Zaborowski; loving father of Cynthia (Bill) Klein, Mike (Verna) Zaborowski, Sr., Diane (Keith) Michalski and P.J. Mackin; cherished grandfather of Mike, Jr. and Ryan Zaborowski, Keith (Dee) and Dylan Michalski and Kelcey Harris; seven great-grandchildren; also survived by his beloved dogs, Eddie and Zeus. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Monday, August 19, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019
