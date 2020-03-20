Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NORBERT COYNE "BERT" McDERMOTT III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

McDERMOTT III NORBERT COYNE "BERT"

McDERMOTT III NORBERT COYNE "BERT" When Bert's 23 and Me test came back as 99.9 % Irish we wondered if it could be true... When Bert passed peacefully at his Hampton Township home on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2020, at age 60, surrounded by his family and closest friends, we knew the test was accurate. Like a true Irishman, Bert did not marry until age 40, but when he and Terri Hardt did, it was a love story for the ages. And... as luck would have it, Norbert Coyne McDermott IV "Coyne" was conceived on their honeymoon in Ireland. Bert cherished his parents, Norbert C. McDermott, Jr. "Red" and Pat O'Hara McDermott and they loved him. Camping, baseball games, warm Sugar Cookies right from the roll, watching Wide World of Wrestling with his grandparents and sleep overs with his many cousins were the essence of Bert's youth. It is believed that Bert's severe dislike of dogs was not a character flaw but due to his first dog being a Terrier. Bert became a proud big brother to Anne McDermott and Michael McDermott at age 9. Although Bert lost his position as an only child... always one to see an opportunity... he quickly learned to combine babysitting and underage parties. Uncle to Emma and Gwen Byrne and brother-in-law to Robert Byrne, Bert could often be heard to say with pleasure... "They are just smart, smart, smart." Son-in-law to Paulina Hardt and the deceased Clifford Hardt, Bert brought joy to a family shattered by the loss of his would-be brother-in-law Brett Hardt. After Cliff's passing at 82, Bert proudly wore his extensive wardrobe prompting Terri and Coyne to call his outdated Tommy Bahama shirts, "The Bert Collection... for 50-year olds who like to dress like they are 80." Bert combined talents with 3 of his friends to found and grow Crown Advisors into the largest real estate Executive Search firm in the nation. His emotional IQ was off the charts which allowed him to patiently mentor the best and brightest with patience and principle. Bert's clients were some of the richest and most successful people in the world but what impressed Bert was their integrity. Bert was a devoted Catholic and lector at St. Bonaventure parish. He could frequently be found at noon mass during the week. Often Bert was heard to say, "God is in all of the churches." A prouder, more patient and giving father there could never be. Donned in his Central Catholic jacket and hat, forever walking around hockey rinks "to get his 10,000 steps in" the crowd would always hear... "Good Save Coyne!" Bert made every man look bad when he surprised Terri with a renewal of vows on their 19th anniversary. For a subtle man, he knew how to make a grand gesture. Bert, Terri and Coyne traveled the world extensively. These travels created a son who grew in confidence and tolerance of all people with each adventure. Bert learned too. He was able to communicate the words... "no peppers, no basil, no cilantro and sauce on the side" in 8 different languages. Bert delighted in getting things free in honor of his father. He never paid for parking, hit the free breakfast buffets at hotels even when he was not a guest and kept his Panera cup for free refills until the sides crumbled. But Bert's generosity of time and money was the crown jewel of his qualities. He passed few homeless people on the street without putting a bill in their cup. He would purposely order too much food when dining out to give to someone on the street and could always be counted on to pitch in, lend an ear or hand out money to family, friends and strangers alike. Bert died knowing that Airplane was the best movie ever made, that the Eagles had the best concerts and if the movie had been Ford vs Ferrari vs Corvette... that, hands down... the Corvette would have won. Bert knew that Christmas was such a special time that it needed to be celebrated twice a year... once in December and once in July. The Guinness Company, Crown Royal Distillery and Prisoner Wine Growers are devastated by the loss of Bert. Since we are in extraordinary times, a private viewing and mass will be held at NEELY FUNERAL HOME in Glenshaw, PA on Saturday, March 21, 2020. This service will be live streamed for all who would like to be a virtual part. Immediately following will be a graveside service at 1:45 p.m. at Mt. Royal Cemetery. We ask for social distancing at the grave side to preserve the lives of our cherished elders. Feel free to stay in your vehicle if you are concerned or have a sniffle. We will conclude with a planned procession touring past some of Bert's childhood sites. Please decorate your vehicles with photos, Guinness cans, Christmas trees or any other garish items that may be seen from space. For more information please follow us on Facebook.com/groups/bertmcdermottmemorial. In lieu of flowers, make memorials to Society of St. Vincent DePaul Council of Pittsburgh 1501 Reedsdale Street Suite 3003 Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Dear, dear Bert... May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. It's time to say goodbye. Pray for us...



