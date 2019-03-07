HERRLE NORBERT F.

Age 87, of Shaler Twp., on March 2, 2019. Mr. Herrle was the beloved husband of JoAnn Benson Herrle; stepfather of Keely Benson, Tracie Eaglen (David), and the late William Benson; brother of LaVerne Metzger (late James), Arthur Herrle (Leona), Edward Herrle (late Rita), Francis (Bud) Herrle (late Fran); also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and step-grandchildren. Mr. Herrle worked and retired from Sears on 51st St. in Lawrenceville. He loved to golf and was a HUGE Steelers fan. A family memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., followed by a Blessing Service at 9:30 a.m., at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be made to Catholic Charities, 212 9th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Leave condolences at:

