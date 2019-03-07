Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for NORBERT HERRLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORBERT F. HERRLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NORBERT F. HERRLE Obituary
HERRLE NORBERT F.

Age 87, of Shaler Twp., on March 2, 2019.  Mr. Herrle was the beloved husband of JoAnn Benson Herrle; stepfather of Keely Benson, Tracie Eaglen (David), and the late William Benson; brother of LaVerne Metzger (late James), Arthur Herrle (Leona), Edward Herrle (late Rita), Francis (Bud) Herrle (late Fran); also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and step-grandchildren. Mr. Herrle worked and retired from Sears on 51st St. in Lawrenceville. He loved to golf and was a HUGE Steelers fan. A family memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9th at 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m., followed by a Blessing Service at 9:30 a.m., at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd., Shaler Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be made to Catholic Charities, 212 9th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Leave condolences at:


permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now