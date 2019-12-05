Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
512 Grant Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15209
(412) 821-2940
Resources
More Obituaries for NORBERT WIECZORKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORBERT H. WIECZORKOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORBERT H. WIECZORKOWSKI Obituary
WIECZORKOWSKI NORBERT H.

On Monday, December 2, 2019, age 87, of Wexford, formerly of Shaler Twp. He was the loving husband of the late Ann M. Wieczorkowski, and son of the late Maryan and Anna (Lewertowicz) Wieczorkowski. He is survived by brother, Eugene Wieczorkowski; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; and by many cousins.  He was also preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters. A proud US Army veteran stationed in Ft. Bragg during the Korean War, Norbert was retired from J & L Steel after 40-plus years of dedicated service. The family would like to thank the staffs at both Marian Hall and the Vincentian Home for their wonderful, loving care.  Friends invited Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 512 Grant Ave., Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church, Strip District. Memorials in Norbert's memory are suggested to a . Online condolences at www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healy-Hahn Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now