On Monday, December 2, 2019, age 87, of Wexford, formerly of Shaler Twp. He was the loving husband of the late Ann M. Wieczorkowski, and son of the late Maryan and Anna (Lewertowicz) Wieczorkowski. He is survived by brother, Eugene Wieczorkowski; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews; and by many cousins. He was also preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters. A proud US Army veteran stationed in Ft. Bragg during the Korean War, Norbert was retired from J & L Steel after 40-plus years of dedicated service. The family would like to thank the staffs at both Marian Hall and the Vincentian Home for their wonderful, loving care. Friends invited Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the HEALY-HAHN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 512 Grant Ave., Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Church, Strip District. Memorials in Norbert's memory are suggested to a . Online condolences at www.healyhahnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019