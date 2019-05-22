BELSTERLING NORBERT L.

Age 92, of Jackson Twp., passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born November 24, 1926, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Norbert J. and Anna Belsterling. Norbert owned and operated Plunkett Motor Freight and P.M.F. Rentals in Jackson Twp., Butler County. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Marilyn R. Kern Belsterling, whom he married on October 15, 1955; his children, William Belsterling of Cranberry Twp., Norbert (Judy) Belsterling of Harmony, Tom (Annette) Belsterling of Rochester, Bob (Kim Ralston) Belsterling of Rochester, Diane (Fred) Schwarz of Ohio, Donna (Tom) Massari of Irwin, Carol (Tom) Keener of Portersville, Jack (Lori) Belsterling of Rochester, Jean (Jason) Lawson of Cranberry Twp., and Joe (Laurel) Belsterling of Rochester; 26 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joanne (Donald) Hammel of Jupiter, FL. In addition to his parents, Norbert was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy, who passed away in 1989. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, and Friday, May 24, 2019, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, PA 16063. Norbert will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Gregory Catholic School. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.