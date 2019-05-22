Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
2 W. Beaver St.
Zelienople, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NORBERT BELSTERLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORBERT L. BELSTERLING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NORBERT L. BELSTERLING Obituary
BELSTERLING NORBERT L.

Age 92, of Jackson Twp., passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Born November 24, 1926, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Norbert J. and Anna Belsterling. Norbert owned and operated Plunkett Motor Freight and P.M.F. Rentals in Jackson Twp., Butler County. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Marilyn R. Kern Belsterling, whom he married on October 15, 1955; his children, William Belsterling of Cranberry Twp., Norbert (Judy) Belsterling of Harmony, Tom (Annette) Belsterling of Rochester, Bob (Kim Ralston) Belsterling of Rochester, Diane (Fred) Schwarz of Ohio, Donna (Tom) Massari of Irwin, Carol (Tom) Keener of Portersville, Jack (Lori) Belsterling of Rochester, Jean (Jason) Lawson of Cranberry Twp., and Joe (Laurel) Belsterling of Rochester; 26 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and his sister, Joanne (Donald) Hammel of Jupiter, FL. In addition to his parents, Norbert was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy, who passed away in 1989. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, and Friday, May 24, 2019, at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 2 W. Beaver St., Zelienople, PA 16063. Norbert will be laid to rest with military honors at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Gregory Catholic School. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now