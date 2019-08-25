|
COHEN NORBERT M.
Passed peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved husband just shy of 63 years to Joanne (Harvey) Cohen; loving father of Jeffrey (Phyllis) Cohen and Steven (Erin) Cohen; brother of the late Earl (surviving spouse Lynn) Cohen; "Pop-Pop" to Aly, AJ, Michael and Rachel Cohen; also survived by nieces and nephews. Norbert's family would like to thank the staff in the Memory Care Unit at Locust Grove. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 12:30 p.m. and then proceed to Ohav Zedeck Cemetery for 1:30 p.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to Merakey (formerly Allegheny Valley School), 315 W. Prospect Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 or Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pgh., PA 15222. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019