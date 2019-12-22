Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-3850
WELSBACHER NORBERT

Age 77, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 of Carrick. Husband of the late Irene (Morrow) Welsbacher. Cherished father of Kimberly Welsbacher, Rashell Welsbacher, Sherri Kuhn, Lori Kuhn and Norbert, Eric and Craig Welsbacher. Loving grandfather of Ashlee, Nathan, Kacee, Marie, Jacob and Laurel. Great-grandfather of Gianna and Aria. Brother of Jean Karwowski, Lawrence Welsbacher and the late Rose Erenberger, Anthony, Paul, Don and Francis Welsbacher. Norbert enjoyed camping and he loved cars and collecting antiques. In keeping with Norbert's wishes there will be no visitations. Arrangements entrusted to the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INCMemorial contributions may be made to the Family Hospice & Palliative Care at 50 Moffet Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
