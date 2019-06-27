BAKAS NORBERT WILLIAM

Age 95, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. Husband of the late Virginia Adele (McKee) Bakas; loving father of Cheryl Bakas of Ross Township and Susan McCullough (Ken) of Tacoma, WA; proud Pop Pop of three and great Pop Pop of four. His military career spanned from Iwo Jima to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He also had a second career as a hypnotherapist who published two books on hypnosis. Friends will be received on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon (412-766-5600). Services will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m., burial will take place Monday at 10 a.m. in Bayne Cemetery. Family suggests memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church. Norb's life story and condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.