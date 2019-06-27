|
|
BAKAS NORBERT WILLIAM
Age 95, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 21, 2019. Husband of the late Virginia Adele (McKee) Bakas; loving father of Cheryl Bakas of Ross Township and Susan McCullough (Ken) of Tacoma, WA; proud Pop Pop of three and great Pop Pop of four. His military career spanned from Iwo Jima to the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He also had a second career as a hypnotherapist who published two books on hypnosis. Friends will be received on Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon (412-766-5600). Services will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m., burial will take place Monday at 10 a.m. in Bayne Cemetery. Family suggests memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church. Norb's life story and condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019