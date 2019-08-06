|
MEARS NORENE L. (MORRIS)
Age 76, peacefully and surrounded by family and friends, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, of Baldwin Boro, formerly of Carrick. Beloved wife of the late Russell Mears, Jr.; loving mother of Lyn Ann (John) Mears-Williams and Cheryl (Carl) Carlson; proud Grammie of Carl IV, Cassandra, Nicholas and Anastasia; sister of Joseph, Jr. (Sharon) Morris, Keith Morris and the late Duane (survived by Donna) Morris, Roberta (survived by Frank) Martino, Patricia (survived by George) Uhl, Karyn (survived by Thomas) Plack and Sandra Morris; sister-in-law of Robert (the late Judith) Mears and Ardith Mears. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 4-8 p.m Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 10:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Germaine Church at 11:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to a . Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019