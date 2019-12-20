|
POKRIFKA NORENE
Our mother, Norene "Connie" (Conley) Pokrifka of Lincoln Place, passed away on December 19th, only days before her 87th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband, Sylvester "Pete" Pokrifka and her parents, Harold and Edna (Egler) Conley. Connie is survived by her children, Kenneth (Debra Evans) of Economy Borough, Kathleen (Steve Monday) of Atlanta, GA, Gary (Bridget Joyce) of Richmond, VA, and Janette (Todd Bulebush) of Dormont, and her grandchildren, Brian, Gwenore, Brittany, Melissa, Kellie, Amy, and Shane Pokrifka, and Alexandra and Lindsay Montay. Also surviving are her brother, Rev. Roy Conley and sisters-in-law, Dorothy Kostovny, Marcy Dospoy and Kathy Pokrifka. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St. Munhall, on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church Munhall. Norene was raised in Pleasant Hills and graduated from St. Frances Academy in 1951. She and Pete married in 1957 and she continued to work as a secretary at Jefferson Memorial until the birth of her first child. Connie returned to work in 1979, first as a Kelly Girl temp, and then spent several years at Pitt, where she enjoyed the administrative assistant role in the labs. She then worked for a decade at the City of Pittsburgh Finance Department. In between, she was a homemaker, school volunteer, Den Mother, driving instructor to her kids, and hostess of the family holiday dinners. As a parent, her tutelage provided the bedrock that allowed her four children to aspire and grow. Dancing was essential to Connie and Pete and at no time could their love for one another be seen more clearly. They also shared their time together bowling and playing tennis. In addition to the couples leagues with Pete, Connie bowled in women's teams. She later took up golf with the Butterflies league. Through all of these varied activities and her church, she became a friend with many ladies in the neighborhood. In retirement, Connie and Pete traveled to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, and South America. She thoroughly enjoyed her visits with the grandkids, whether babysitting, seeing soccer matches, and in recent years as caring adults. As a testament to their lifetime of shared love and memories, Connie died just four months after Pete. We know they are together dancing, reunited and celebrating the continuance of their eternal love.
