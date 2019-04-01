Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
NORENNE (JOHNS) KRZAN

Age 83, of Richland Township, on Sunday, March 31, 2019.  Daughter of the late Albert F. and Margaret M. (Gavin) Johns; beloved wife for 60 years of John J. Krzan; loving mother of Dr. John J. (Mary) Krzan, Jr., Michael J. (M. Germaine) Krzan, Mary A. (Michael) Fitzpatrick, Thomas J. (Maureen) Krzan, Dr. David J. (Mary) Krzan, and Norenne K. (Edward) Cole; sister of Margaret M. Donovan, Martin G. (Barbara) Johns, Francis X. Johns, Jerome E. (Mary Jean) Johns, and the late Albert F. Johns, Jr. and David J. Johns; also survived by 17 cherished grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Norenne was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, whose example of faith in God and selfless dedication to her family was unsurpassed. Her loss has left all who loved her with heavy hearts. Friends received from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown.  Mass of Christian Burial AT 10 a.m. ON Thursday in St. Richard Church, 3841 Dickey Rd., Gibsonia.  Entombment in Holy Savior CemeteryPlease offer condolences at schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
