FAZI NORINE D. "BUNNIE"
Age 82, of Plum, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Wife of 55 years to the late William C. Fazi; loving mother of Bill Fazi, Carla (Matt) Sherry, Tom (Denise) Fazi and Nick (Shelley) Fazi; cherished grandmother of Cheyenne, Hunter, Alexandra and Lucas Fazi; preceded in death by parents, Robert N. and Maryellen Cimino; and brother, Robert D. Cimino. Bunnie was a devoted homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She loved working in her yard and gardening. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. To honor Bunnie, donations may be made to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett St., PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019