SNYDER NORITA V. (LOCKETT)

Born June 1935 - Died March 2019; beloved grandmother of Shanda Snyder; mother of Darlene Sims, and Henry Snyder Jr., Norita was born in Pittsburgh, PA, 83 years ago. She was preceded in death by husband Henry Snyder Sr; mother Lottie Sales Woods; sister Delores Sims; and sister Irene Powell. Norita was a graduate of Schenley High School. She retired from Montefiore hospital after more than 30 years of employment. She volunteered at Southside Dance School, where all the students called her Granny. She was also known for her baking skills of zucchini bread, summer sweet potato pie and brownies. Everyone who knew her called her Granny. She was a tremendous mom to son Herky; daughter Darlene; and granddaughter Shanda; she was also a wonderful aunt to her many nieces and nephews, who called her Aunt Retie. Private interment will be at Allegheny Cemetery. Anyone wanting to celebrate her life, call the family at (412-481-9461), for date and time. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. www.BoronFuneralHome.com