ACHTZEHN NORMA A.

Age 89, of Duquesne on March 23, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Francesco and Concetta (Ardiana) Roviaro. Norma worked at the Famous Dept. Store, Kennywood Parks' Penny Arcade and managed the Beauty Fair in Duquesne. She loved playing cards, games, casino trips, reading and doing for her family and loved working Cryptoquits puzzles and ballroom dancing with her husband. She was the former chairman of the Duquesne Democratic Women's Club, former president of the former Holy Name Mother's Club and former First Lady of the City of Duquesne. Beloved wife of 70 years to Melvyn "Mel" Achtzehn; mother of Cheryl (Eugene) Dudash of Davie, FL, Lori Achtzehn of White Oak, Bonnie (Dr. James) Acuff of McCandless Twp., and Guy (Marcy) Achtzehn of York, PA; grandmother of Bethany (Ed) Toland, Nicole Dudash, Heather (John) Blakeney, Haley Acuff, Megan and Sydney Achtzehn; also survived by her special cousin, Ada Genito. Visitation on Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, PA 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held Thursday at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish at 10 a.m. Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Burial will be in Holy Name Cemetery, West Mifflin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.