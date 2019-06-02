NEWCOMB NORMA (SCULLION) ANDREWS

Age 92, peacefully passed away on March 30, 2019 from natural causes. She was born in Bloomfield, a section of Pittsburgh, PA, as the only child of William and Elizabeth Scullion. Her father was a longtime barber in the area and her mother was a home-maker. At an early age, Norma showed a talent for fashion and decorating. She attended St. Augustine's Catholic High School but never received formal training in interior decorating. And yet, her uncanny knack for color and design were quite evident in her various homes from Pittsburgh, to Valley Forge, PA, to three homes in Ponte Vedra Beach and Jacksonville, FL. She was happily married to George H. Andrews, Jr. for thirty two years until his passing. She then lived in Cypress Village Estates, FL where she met Richard Newcomb and they enjoyed five years of marriage until his passing. Norma had many friends and she was well known in all of her residences as a very attractive and gracious person who thoroughly enjoyed entertaining, dancing, and keeping up with the latest styles in fashion. Her quick sense of humor easily engaged all who knew her. Her homes were known as models of the finest decorations. In her younger years, she enjoyed tennis, reading, and travel. Although health issues began to curtail these activities, she maintained an active social life well into her later years. She is fondly remembered by her many relatives in the Pittsburgh area; brother's-in-law Dr. Thomas Andrews (Barbara), William Andrews, Sr.; nieces and nephew Scott Andrews (Christine), Thomas Andrews, Jr. (Irma), Dr. Judit Andrews, Nancy McDonough Yarris, David McDonough, Robert Andrews Jr. (Susan), Susan Andrews Happner (Raymond), Kristy Andrews Taylor (James), Linda Andrews Walker, and, William Andrews Jr; also surviving are her stepchildren, Charles Newcomb (Monica) of HI, Robert Newcomb (Beth) of CO, Nancy McConnell (Nicholas) of DC, and Susan Cunningham (Peter) of NH. She is remembered by Colleen Vogel, the daughter of her close cousin Dolores Dowling, PA, and, her best friend of fifty-five years, Peggy Andrews, PA. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Chapel of The Temple of Memories of Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA on June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. (Penn Avenue entrance). The Rev. Dr. Donald Wilson will officiate. The sharing of anecdotes and remembrances will follow at a luncheon-reception at the Atria's Restaurant, located at 1374 Freeport Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, at 12:30 p.m.