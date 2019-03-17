DOYLE NORMA (SHAFFER)

Age 88, of the South Hills, kept a date with her heavenly Father on Friday, March 15th. She was born August 13, 1930 in Somerset, PA; daughter of the late John R. and Mary (Blough) Shaffer; beloved wife of the late James E. Doyle; devoted mother of James E. Doyle, Jr. and his wife Joyce, Robert W. Doyle and his wife Marjorie, and Patricia E. Doyle; loving Grandma of Sean P. Doyle; sister of Richard B. Shaffer, the late Dolores J. Roberts, and Clair A. Shaffer; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Norma was a registered nurse, trained at West Penn Hospital, graduating in 1951. She went on to earn her B. S. in Public Health Nursing from California University of Pennsylvania in 1971. She was also a master knitter and her creations are cherished by those fortunate enough to own them. Norma never sought the limelight, preferring to work behind the curtain helping to accomplish whatever was needed. The most important thing to Norma was a profound belief in her heavenly Father. She was raised in the Church of the Brethren and later baptized into the . She was active in the church for many decades and previously was a President of her ward's relief society. Norma was formerly a Temple worker in Washington, D.C. She cherished the teachings of the church and the fellowship which provided her many lasting friendships. The love and compassion of these people was dear to her and appreciated by family. It is easy to sum up her life. It only takes one word – Love. Love of the Lord, love of her family and love of her church. Norma was loved by many and will be missed by all. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Country Meadows of South Hill, Building 2 and the Staff at St. Clair Hospital where Norma was a volunteer for many years. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road on Tuesday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. and at the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints in Greentree on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the Service at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Somerset, PA. laughlinfuenralhome.com