Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
NORMA EILEEN (WESNER) COLUCCI

NORMA EILEEN (WESNER) COLUCCI Obituary
COLUCCI NORMA EILEEN (WESNER)

Age 89, of Venetia, passed away on March 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Virgil D. Colucci. Loving mother of Chris (Lorelei) Colucci, Barbara Collum, and David (Marion) Colucci. Dear grandmother of Brian, Robin (Greg), Bill, and the late Shane and Bobby. Great-grandmother of Emily. Sister of the late Shirley Presto; also survived by nieces and nephews. Norma was a sales clerk at Gimbels Department Store for 28 years and retires later in life from Centimark Corp. at Southpointe. She was an avid gardener and from dusk to dawn spent her time gardening. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 724-941- 3211. Family and Friends are welcome on Monday 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
