LINDENFELDER NORMA ELIZABETH
Age 92, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Lindenfelder, Sr.; loving mother of the late William J. (surviving spouse, Jill M.) Lindenfelder, Jr.; beloved sister of Samuel (Susan) Mahfood and Dolores (Walter) Alberts; beloved grandmother of Amy M., Mary E., and Adam M. Lindenfelder; cherished aunt of Celeste Mahfood Mulvihill, George Mahfood, John Mahfood, Michael Alberts and the late Leslie Alberts Lampl; loving cousin to Norman Mahfood, Sr., Sadie Sarkis Thomas, Norman (Joan) Mahfood, Jr., John Mahfood and Anthony Mahfood. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Prayer Service at 6 p.m. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 412-563-2800. Funeral Mass Saturday 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Maronite Catholic Church, 1000 Lindsay Rd., Carngie, PA 15106. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020