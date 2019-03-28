Home

Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1522 Coraopolis Heights
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 264-6050
NORMA J. (EVANKO) LOFINK

Age 81, of Moon Twp., died on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born in Sewickley, on February 21, 1938, the daughter of the late Joseph and Pauline (Kabana) Evanko. Norma lived in Moon her whole life, graduated from Pitt, and was very active in the Parkway West Rotary Club for many years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerard "Jerry" Lofink in 2014. Norma is survived by her two children, Renee' Lyons, CO and Vernon Lofink (Kelly), Chippewa; two grandsons, Harrison and Ethan Lofink; three brothers, Jim Evanko (Patty), Bob (Katy) Evanko, Dick Evanko (Marty). Friends will be received on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in THE HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES OF MOON TWP. (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.) where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Moon Twp.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
