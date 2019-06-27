|
YORKE NORMA J.
Age 93, of Bridgeville, on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland Yorke, loving mother of Monica Yorke, Barbara (Lew) Speeler, Patricia (Richard) Salvini and Roland "Bud" (Elizabeth) Yorke; devoted grandmother of Michael, Joseph and Stephanie Speeler, Gina Homer, Griffin and Colin Yorke; also five great-grandchildren. Friends received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Church. Memorial contributions to Our Lady of Grace Church or a . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019