Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA YORKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA J. YORKE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NORMA J. YORKE Obituary
YORKE NORMA J.

Age 93, of Bridgeville, on June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roland Yorke, loving mother of Monica Yorke, Barbara (Lew) Speeler, Patricia (Richard) Salvini and Roland "Bud" (Elizabeth) Yorke; devoted grandmother of Michael, Joseph and Stephanie Speeler, Gina Homer, Griffin and Colin Yorke; also five great-grandchildren. Friends received Thursday 6-8 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Church. Memorial contributions to Our Lady of Grace Church or a . View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now