BARBER NORMA JEAN (PHILLIPS)

Age 88, a longtime resident of Coraopolis, passed away peacefully at Villa St. Joseph on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born in Indianola on March 2, 1932, to the late Edward and Mabel (Peters) Phillips. On August 6, 2015, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Floyd "Dutch" Barber. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gary Barber. Norma is survived by her loving son, David (Linda) Barber of Center Township; her two grandsons, David (Kayla) Barber and Brandon Barber; and her three great-grandchildren, Alexander, Zachariah, and Isaiah; sister of Dorothy Salfrank of Florida, Joan Lansberry of Chippewa, William Phillips of California, the late Robert Phillips and Donald Phillips; also nieces and nephews; and her devoted dog, Homer. Norma was a caregiver to her parents, husband and son. A gentle, kind, and mild mannered lady, she was a wonderful homemaker and an animal lover. Visitation Friday 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. where service will be held on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Coraopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to the Humane Society of your choice.