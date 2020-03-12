BASCOVSKY NORMA JEAN
On Sunday, March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years to Edward Bascovsky; loving mother of Sharon and John Bascovsky; sister of Cheryl Macober of Hunstville, AL; grandmother of Jessica and Nicholas; sister-in-law of Janice (David) Fisher, Virginia McLain and Diane (Michael) Waterman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Best friend and daily phone companion of Carolyn Hathaway. Norma also leaves behind her friends from the 114th Aviation Association and her dogs, Ben and Sissy. Private family Visitation. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.