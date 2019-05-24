Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
McCabe Bros., Inc.
6214 Walnut St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
412-661-3134
DiPOFI NORMA JEAN

Formerly of East Liberty on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, age 60; beloved daughter of Joan E. and the late Albert V. DiPofi; sister of Albert Dom DiPofi (Donna Sansonetti); aunt of Nicholas and Matthew DiPofi. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Temple of Memories at Allegheny Cemetery on Wednesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Norma's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Keystone Chapter, www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/PAX/Donate Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 24, 2019
