|
|
MORANTE NORMA JEAN (FRAZIER)
Age 90, of Plum, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Morante; loving mother of Tony (Judy Peregoy) Morante, Cindy (Rob) Cress, Darla Morante, and Tracy (Frank) Depkon; daughter of the late George and Barbara (Haley) Frazier; sister of George "Gidge" (Rae) Frazier and the late Jim (Adelaide surviving) Frazier; grandmother of Stefanie (Matt), Valerie (Shane), Mario, Christopher (Michaela), Cassie (Mike), Justin, Miranda, Brooke, Lauren, and Hailey; great-grandmother of Blake, Brayden, Brody, and Connor; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Norma loved her animals, Sadie, Max, and Jake. Family and friends will be received on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Service to follow at 8 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Animal Rescue League Shelter and Wildlife Center, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15208.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019