Home

POWERED BY

Services
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA MORANTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA JEAN (FRAZIER) MORANTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NORMA JEAN (FRAZIER) MORANTE Obituary
MORANTE NORMA JEAN (FRAZIER)

Age 90, of Plum, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Morante; loving mother of Tony (Judy Peregoy) Morante, Cindy (Rob) Cress, Darla Morante, and Tracy (Frank) Depkon; daughter of the late George and Barbara (Haley) Frazier; sister of George "Gidge" (Rae) Frazier and the late Jim (Adelaide surviving) Frazier; grandmother of Stefanie (Matt), Valerie (Shane), Mario, Christopher (Michaela), Cassie (Mike), Justin, Miranda, Brooke, Lauren, and Hailey; great-grandmother of Blake, Brayden, Brody, and Connor; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Norma loved her animals, Sadie, Max, and Jake. Family and friends will be received on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Service to follow at 8 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Animal Rescue League Shelter and Wildlife Center, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh., PA 15208.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now