ROSSI NORMA JEAN (MANCUSSO)
On Sunday, March 22, 2020, of Carrick. Wife of the late Robert D. Rossi. Mother of Mary E. Lopez, Robert C. Rossi, and the late Denise Yenchek and Elizabeth Rossi. Sister of Rose Marie Walch and the late Anna Mae O'Leary and Carmen Mancuso. Also six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Our dear mother and grandmother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, that attending a visitation and funeral may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer. Arrangements entrusted to BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the in Norma Jean's memory. www.BoronFuneralHome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020