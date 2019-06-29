Home

Age 89, of Pleasant Hills PA, on Thursday, June 20, 2019, passed away peacefully at Arden Courts in Jefferson Hills. Norma was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, and moved to Pleasant Hills, PA, in 1956, after marrying Harold "Bud" Wright, Jr. She worked in marketing at HJ Heinz, then became a fulltime mother and homemaker. Norma graduated from Penn State University with a BA degree in Fine Art. She was an accomplished artist and gardener with a special talent for water-color painting, floral arrangements, and wreaths. She was an active member of the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church, President of the Pleasant Hills Council, President of the Garden Club, and served on the Arboretum Board. She managed all these activities while raising four boys. Surviving are her four sons, Harold Wright III (Patrice), Lewis Wright (Susan), Thomas Wright, and Daniel Wright (Kim). Also surviving are six grandchildren, Chris, Nick, Grace, David, Zachary, and Sara; and one great-grandson, Caleb. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, at the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Rd., Pittsburgh, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 29, 2019
