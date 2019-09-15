|
VOGEL NORMA KATHRYN (KIEHL)
Died Sept. 9, 2019, in Saxonburg, PA. She was born May 13, 1923, in Irwin, PA, the daughter of George A. and Anna Catharine (Eyler) Kiehl. She attended Norwin public schools where she played piano accompaniment for the chorus. She attended Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA, where she met her husband Walter Frank Vogel of Philadelphia whom she married on Nov. 30, 1946. Norma worked as a secretary in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Norma and Walt settled in Bakerstown, PA where he owned a pharmacy. Norma enjoyed playing piano and gardening, and was active in the Little Music Society and the Garden Club. She belonged to the First Presbyterian Church since 1957. She was a longtime member of the choir, played piano for the Sunday School, and was an active member of the women's Bible study group. When her children were older, she returned to work as a secretary for architect George Neuhausel in Bakerstown and for Union National Bank. After retiring she remained active in music, including choir, Little Music Society, and attending concerts in Pittsburgh and Butler. Norma enjoyed traveling and visited Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, Germany, Spain, and Thailand. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her brother, Paul Victor Kiehl; and her sister, Lois Morgan. She is survived by her sons, Mark and Dale Vogel; her sister, Dorothy Jean Crosby; her grandsons, Joshua and Aaron Lynn-Vogel; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are requested, . Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019