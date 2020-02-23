|
BELL NORMA M.
Passed peacefully at age 94, on Friday, February 21, 2020, at St. Barnabas Valencia Woods, formerly of Forest Hills. Survived by several nieces, nephews, and longtime friend, Mary Kemper. Preceded in death by sisters, Ruth Croco, Evelyn Vogel, Lois Patton, and Ada Bell; and brothers, Norman Clements and Joseph Bell. Norma worked for over forty years at Mellon Bank, retiring as a trust officer. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC., Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221 on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020