Age 84, of Allison Park, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James P. Ross; loving mother of Lisa (Christopher) Rulis and Leslie (Craig) Kocak; proud grandmother of Marisa (Bradley) Kaiser, Ryan (Savvy) Kocak, Alana (Ryan) Juran, Zachary Kocak, Amanda Rulis, and Tyler Kocak; dear great-grandmother of Landon, Cameron, Brooks, and William; sister of Robert and the late Rose, Betty, Ruth, Lucille, Loretta, and Richard. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents, Patrick and Amelia Turner. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 10:00 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019