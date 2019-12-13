Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for NORMA ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NORMA (TURNER) ROSS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NORMA (TURNER) ROSS Obituary
ROSS NORMA (TURNER)

Age 84, of Allison Park, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James P. Ross; loving mother of Lisa (Christopher) Rulis and Leslie (Craig) Kocak; proud grandmother of Marisa (Bradley) Kaiser, Ryan (Savvy) Kocak, Alana (Ryan) Juran, Zachary Kocak, Amanda Rulis, and Tyler Kocak; dear great-grandmother of Landon, Cameron, Brooks, and William; sister of Robert and the late Rose, Betty, Ruth, Lucille, Loretta, and Richard. Also survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents, Patrick and Amelia Turner. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 10:00 a.m. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NORMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now