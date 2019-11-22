|
AMAMOTO NORMA S.
Of DuBois, PA, formerly of Bethel Park, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Y. Amamoto, Norma is survived by children, Leslie (David) Parrott of DuBois, David Amamoto of Walled Lake, MI, and Brian Amamoto of State College, PA; grandchildren, Travis Parrott and Lauren Parrott; and sister, Barbara Nakama of Honolulu, HI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ryobu and Kame (Ikehara) Nakama; brother, Walter Nakama; and sisters, Helen Kozohara and Dorothy Wong. Norma was quiet but also known for her sharp wit. She was born in Honolulu and met Herb while attending nursing school in Kansas City, where she earned her RN. They were married in 1956. She was an avid crafter and award-winning quilter, and was a member of Three Rivers Quilters and Keystone Quilters. There will be no public visitation or service. Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements are under the direction of ADAMSON FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., in DuBois, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Manor, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801. Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019