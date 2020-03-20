WALAS NORMA (KAZMIERSKI)
On Monday, March 16, 2020, of Pittsburgh. Cherished wife of almost 68 years of the late Thaddeus "Harpo" Walas; loving mother of Adrian (Edward) Banaszak, Normi (William) Gerrish and Jon (Ping Lu) Walas; grandmother of Alexis (Timothy) Madden, Gail (Nathan) DeCoster, Tytus Gerrish, Thaddeus Gerrish and Yibin Liao; great-grandmother of Brooks DeCoster and Blair Madden. Norma and Harpo loved to go polka dancing together. Mass of Christian Burial pending. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.