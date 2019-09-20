|
|
APEL NORMAN A.
Age 92, of Monroeville, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary Lou (Hartung) Apel; loving father of Beverly McGurk (George), Kimberly Riehl (William), Robert Apel (Jeanne), Thomas Apel (Beth) and the late David Apel; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; beloved brother of Betty Walters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Norm was the son of the late Norman W. and Myra (Heaton) Apel. He was a WWII Veteran having served with the Army Air Force. He was the owner of N. Apel Structural Services and was a structural detailer, and was life member of Monroeville Fire Co. #6 and the Masonic Lodge. Friends will be received Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a funeral service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment following in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019