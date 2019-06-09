THOMAS NORMAN ARTHUR

Age 93, died on June 6, 2019, at the Rebecca Residence in Allison Park. He was born on July 13, 1925, in Dorseyville to the late Arthur and Olive Thomas. He was married for 58 years to Marilyn Osborne Thomas, who preceded him in death in 2007. He is survived by his son, Dan Thomas of Dorseyville, PA; his daughters, Jodie Schmidt of NJ and Wendy and her husband, Matt Zarozny of Florida. He was also preceded in death by his four sisters, Margie Baumgartel, Mae Scheerbaum, Nora Anderson and Catherine "Kitty" Thomas. Bud was a proud veteran who served as a Sergeant in the 1st Calvary division of the US Army during the Korean War. He started a landscaping business early in his career called "Twin Birch Nursery." He worked for SS White Dental where he retired after 27 years of service and started his own company called "Thomas Dental," designing and installing dental offices throughout Western PA. He loved the outdoors, spending his free time fishing, hunting and farming. He enjoyed time at their beloved "weekend farm" in Greenville, PA. In later years he really enjoyed talking about tractors. There will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, send memorial donations to the Dorseyville Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Charles Street, Dorseyville PA 15238. He was an active member there for many years. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.