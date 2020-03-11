|
ROSFELD, JR. NORMAN C.
Age 94, of Green Tree, our beloved patriot, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, died peacefully on March 10, 2020 following a valiant fight with pulmonary issues. Devoted husband of the late Jean (McGough), beloved father of Alison Strome (Bill) and Arden Vernacchio, adored grandfather of Will (Vivia), Sara (Justin) and Peter Strome, Emily (Joshua) Snyder and Robert (Elena) Vernacchio. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his two dear brothers, Robert and Arthur, and his parents, Florence (Cassidy) and Norman, Sr. Norman grew up in Brookline, graduated from South Hills High School in 1943, and enlisted in the Army Air force as soon as he was eligible. He was a radio operator on a B-29 in the Pacific Theatre during WWII, and on August 14, 1945 was part of the last raid of the war in Nagoya, Japan. He was, until the end, very proud of his service to his country. His prodigious artistic talent led him to Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon), where he obtained a fine arts degree and met the love of his life, Jean. Two gifted artists, they pursued their art while raising their two daughters. Norman was an award-winning water colorist, a member of the Associate Artists of Pittsburgh, and a talented art director for many major corporate accounts while employed by Ruter and Bragdon, Ketchum McCloud and Grove, and Herbick and Held. He was also an accomplished musician, whose piano music filled their home. He also was a devoted Pittsburgh sports fan. Even with his many talents, Norman will be best remembered as a kind, thoughtful, caring person. A special recognition must be paid to the devoted care giving of his wife, and also those people who cared for him in his final months. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Gallagher Hospice, Brookdale Mt. Lebanon, and Preferred Care at Home for their loving care. A memorial service with military honors will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, in WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 at 11 a.m. with a brief visitation beforehand at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted by the Veterans Breakfast Club, 200 Magnolia Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15228.