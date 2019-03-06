|
CROOKS NORMAN
Age 92, of Allison Park, passed peacefully on March 5, 2019. Born on April 15, 1926. He was preceded in death by his wife Grace Edrie (DeTrude) Crooks; loving father of Mark (Kathy) Crooks, Matthew (Mary) Crooks, and the late Norma (Bill) Meredith and Glenn H. Crooks; beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a WWII veteran and lived most of his life in Allison Park, where he owned and operated an independent barbershop. Family and Friends will be received on Thurs. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw., Funeral Service Friday, 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1719 Mt Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Please visit us at:
neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019