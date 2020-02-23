|
|
BLOCHER NORMAN D.
Age 79, of Scott Township passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Cindy (McSwiggen) Blocher. Loving father of Mike Blocher( Chris) and Dan Blocher (Marina). Grandfather of Nic, Courtney, Aidan and Ella. Stepfather to Sarelle (Mcswiggen), Sarmes (George) and Kevin Mcswiggen. Grandfather to Tyler, Ashlynn, MaKenna, Taryn, and Nathan. Best friend of Jack Smith of Huntsville, Alabama. Norm was an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoyed playing, coaching and watching all sports. He loved his time going up to the cabin to hunt, fish and relax. He served in the army from 1958-1960. He attended yearly reunions with fellow service men. Norm retired from driving bus "76" for Chartiers Valley School District. After retirement he enjoyed traveling to new adventures. He will be remembered for his kind and generous heart. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 4, 2020 at the Presto Firehall at 1:00 p.m. 5228 Thoms Run Road, Presto, PA 15142. There will be no visitation. Interment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017, Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. We will meet at the Cemetery. Visit Norman's memorial page at ELACHKO.com. Arrangements entrusted to JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020