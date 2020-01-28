Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
SUWALSKI NORMAN F.

Age 88, of Shaler Twp., on Sunday, January 26, 2020, Mr. Suwalski was the beloved husband of Irene "Renie" K. Kireta Suwalski; father of Norman F. Suwalski, Jr. (late Robin), Keith R. Suwalski (Joann), Duane L. Suwalski (Jeanne), Diane Jankowski (Bill) and the late Sandy Suwalski; loving Pappap of Jackie (David) and Emily, Danielle, Gracie, Jessica and Joseph; also survived by Renie's daughters, Denise (Ron), Barbara, Danielle (Kevin); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Norman was predeceased by four siblings. Celebrate Norman's life with his family on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Stanislaus Church on Thursday at 10 a.m. Family respectfully suggests donations be made to Post 709, 1017 Main St., Sharpsburg, PA 15215. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020
